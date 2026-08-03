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Nationals' Will Dion: Traded to Nationals

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Guardians traded Dion, Josh Hartle, Kendeglys Virguez and Nick Mitchell to the Nationals on Monday in exchange for Foster Griffin, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Dion, a 5-foot-10 southpaw, has a 4.58 ERA in 19.2 innings this year out of the big-league bullpen, but his fielding-independent metrics are quite a bit better (2.53 SIERA) thanks to a 29.4 percent strikeout rate and 3.5 percent walk rate. He was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but could quickly join the Nationals at the big-league level.

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