Difo was signed to a one-year contract worth one million dollars Sunday, avoiding salary arbitration with the Nationals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Difo's contract entails that the Nationals still view the 27-year-old shortstop as a potential utility player around the infield next season. He's not guaranteed a roster spot and is out of minor league options so the team is going to eventually have to make a decision as to whether they want him on their 40-man roster or not. Difo had a slash line of .252./.315/.313 with two home runs and eight RBI across 144 plate appearances in 2019 and seemingly has proven he can play at the major league level.

