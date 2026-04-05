Bassitt (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks in two innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Following a disappointing Orioles debut that saw him give up four runs to the Rangers, Bassitt was unable to get back on track. The veteran right-hander exhibited a significant lack of control, launching just 32 of his 62 pitches for strikes while laboring his way through only two frames before Baltimore pulled the plug. It's worth mentioning he did sign with the O's fairly late in the offseason, so Bassitt could still be shaking off some rust. He was also hit by a line drive from Oneil Cruz in the second inning Sunday but was able to stay in the game, and his next outing tentatively lines up to take place against the Giants next weekend.