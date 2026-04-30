Bassitt (2-2) earned the win Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Astros, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

It was easily the best outing of the season thus far for Bassitt, who logged a season high in strikeouts en route to his first quality start. The right-hander held Houston off the board for six innings before Christian Vazquez drove in a run with two outs in the seventh. Bassitt's ERA now sits at 5.46 with a 1.86 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB across six starts (28 innings) this year. He'll look to build on Thursday's performance his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week in Miami.