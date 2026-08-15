Orioles' Chris Bassitt: No-decision in return from IL

Bassitt did not factor into the decision Friday against the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

Bassitt was cleared to return to the big leagues following a two-plus month rehab from surgery to remove bone spurs from his back. He built up his pitch count to 88 (53 strokes) and induced seven groundouts, though he generated only two whiffs. Bassitt now sits at a 5.11 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 40:25 K:BB over 61.2 innings this season. He's lined up to take on the Yankees at home next week.