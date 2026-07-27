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Orioles' Chris Bassitt: Ready for rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bassitt (back) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bassitt has been shelved since early June due to a back injury, which required a minor procedure to remove bone spurs. He's ready to take the next step in his recovery program, and he'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment before returning to the Orioles' rotation. Bassitt appeared in 12 games (10 starts) before his IL stint and had a 5.27 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 37:22 K:BB across 56.1 innings.

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