Owings went 0-for-1 with three walks in a 4-2 win over the Royals in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

This was Owings' first game action since April 30, as he's been a bit lost in the shuffle among the Orioles' field players. He's done little to earn more playing time with a .105 batting average and a 6:12 BB:K through 25 plate appearances this season. Owings remains a versatile defender, but that could see him stay limited to making late entrances into games as a defensive replacement or pinch hitter or runner.