site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-chris-owings-placed-on-bereavement-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Chris Owings: Placed on bereavement list
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 3, 2022
at
4:39 pm ET
•
1 min read
Owings was placed on the bereavement list Friday.
Since players are required to spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, the 30-year-old will be unavailable for the
Orioles' weekend series against the Guardians. Tyler Nevin should see a slight uptick in playing time while Owings is away from the team.
More News
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read