Owings is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After a stretch of five consecutive starts last week in which he went 3-for-15 with a double, two walks and three runs, Owings finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row. Even with Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) on the injured list and Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest), Ramon Urias (abdomen) and Austin Hays (hand) having all recently missed time with injuries, Owings still appears to be behind Tyler Nevin and Ryan McKenna in the pecking order among the team's utility options.