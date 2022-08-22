Rodriguez (lat) will face hitters this week, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rodriguez threw 25 pitches off a mound two weeks ago, and he'll ramp up his workload this week as he continues to recover from a right lat strain. He's slated to throw a bullpen, live batting practice and a simulated game this week, and it seems likely that he'll be able to return from the injured list sometime in September.
