GM Mike Elias said Wednesday that Rodriguez's (elbow/lat) medical plan is being finalized, with surgery being a possibility, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Possible surgery is a worrying development for Rodriguez, though it's encouraging that the procedure would be to remove some bone rather than a UCL issue. The right-hander has been on the injured list all season due to elbow and lat injuries, and a surgery would prevent him from pitching at all in 2025. However, Rodriguez could have enough time to get healthy for next spring.