Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Alex Jackson will handle catching duties for Baltimore in the series finale after Stallings started behind the plate in both of the last two contests and five of the previous six games. Stallings will likely continue to operate as the Orioles' No. 1 catcher until the team gets one of Adley Rutschman (oblique), Gary Sanchez (knee), Chadwick Tromp (back) or Maverick Handley (concussion) back from the injured list.