The Orioles reinstated McCann (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
McCann spent just over the minimum 10 days on the shelf due to the left oblique strain he suffered back on March 20 in the latter stages of spring training. He'll settle in as the primary backup to standout catcher Adley Rutschman, though McCann doesn't project to play more than a couple times per week. The Orioles also have a third catcher (Anthony Bemboom) on the 26-man active roster for the moment, as Baltimore chose to option outfielder Kyle Stowers to the minors to make room for McCann.