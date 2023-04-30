McCann went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during a 7-4 loss to the Tigers in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The veteran catcher took Eduardo Rodriguez deep in the second inning, but the O's were already in a 3-0 hole at that point. McCann's playing time has picked up lately as he's begun to see some at-bats at DH in addition to giving Adley Rutschman occasional breathers behind the plate, and while he's still batting only .194 (6-for-31) on the season after Saturday's twin bill, three of his six hits -- a double and two homers -- have gone for extra bases.