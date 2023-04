McCann (oblique) will catch Saturday for High-A Aberdeen and could return to the Orioles on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

McCann begin his rehab assignment with Aberdeen on Friday and singled twice. The backup backstop has been on the shelf since the start of the year with his oblique strain, and even if he doesn't return Sunday, he should be back with the club early in the next week if there are no setbacks.