McCann was told by the Orioles at the time he was acquired that he and Adley Rutschman could both see time at first base and designated hitter, in addition to catcher, this season.

McCann put up a .610 OPS over the last two seasons for the Mets, so it's difficult to believe the Orioles will actually attempt to squeeze him into the lineup very much on days he's not catching. Rutschman did see ample time in the DH spot last year, though, so if this is a route to save his legs then it's good news for his fantasy value. Even with a decent amount of playing time, McCann is unlikely to be relevant outside of deep, two-catcher leagues and single-league formats.