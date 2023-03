Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that McCann has been out of the lineup as a precaution with soreness in his side, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

McCann is expected to serve as the backup backstop for Adley Rutschman in 2023, and while he hasn't been able to play as of late because of the side issue, it sounds like this isn't a serious injury. He should be a full-go for the start of the 2023 campaign.