McCann (oblique) is "likely" to need a stint on the injured list, Orioles general manager Mike Elias told MLB.com Monday.

McCann tweaked his left oblique back on March 20 and hasn't played since. While the catcher considered it to be a "minor" strain, it doesn't look like he'll be well enough to avoid a trip to the IL. Anthony Bemboom looms as the likely roster replacement.