McCann (ankle) said Friday that he expects to be activated from the injured list early next week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

McCann resumed baseball activities this past Monday and looks poised to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime this weekend. The veteran backup catcher has been sidelined since June 17 due to a left ankle sprain. Anthony Bemboom will likely lose his spot on the Orioles' major-league roster whenever McCann is ready.