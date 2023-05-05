McCann went 0-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Royals.

Following the trade that sent Luis Torrens to the Orioles, it appears more possible for McCann and Adley Rutschman to co-exist in the lineup between catcher and designated hitter. McCann has been in the lineup in four of the last six games, twice as the DH and twice as the catcher. He's slashing .225/.262/.400 with two home runs, one steal, five RBI, six runs scored and a double over 42 plate appearances this season.