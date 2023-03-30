The Orioles placed McCann on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain.
McCann told Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com Thursday that he's feeling much better and doesn't believe he'll be out long. Anthony Bemboom will serve as Adley Rutschman's backup in the meantime.
More News
-
Orioles' James McCann: Likely to need IL stint•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Status for Opening Day in question•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Uncertain for Monday•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Experiencing soreness in side•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Settling in with new team•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Could see time at first base, DH•