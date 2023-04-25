McCann is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

McCann is back on the bench after he had been included in the lineup each of the past three days, making two starts at catcher and one as a designated hitter. The Orioles' lack of an everyday DH means that manager Brandon Hyde will likely continue to rotate several players at that spot, including No. 1 catcher Adley Rutschman. As such, McCann could continue to play more than most No. 2 catchers around the league, though he's still unlikely to see enough playing time to warrant attention outside of AL-only leagues.