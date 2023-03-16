McCann has gone just 4-for-24 through eight Grapefruit League games.
McCann has two doubles, one RBI and a run in spring games so far. Despite the lackluster batting, the veteran catcher is a lock for the Orioles' Opening Day roster as Adley Rutschman's backup. McCann will likely struggle to match the 61 games he played last year, which also saw him post a career-worst .195/.257/.282 slash line, but his veteran presence should be a stabilizing force in the clubhouse for a team that's ready to introduce a large number of prospects to the majors.