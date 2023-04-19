site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' James McCann: Starting at catcher
McCann is drawing a start at catcher for the Orioles in Wednesday's game versus the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Adley Rutschman is also in there at designated hitter. McCann is just 1-for-11 at the dish so far after returning from an oblique strain.
