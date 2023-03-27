McCann (oblique) said his hitting session Sunday merely went "OK," and he remains uncertain whether he'll be available for Thursday's season opener in Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McCann hit off a tee in the batting cage in an attempt to gauge how much he had progressed in his recovery from left oblique discomfort, an issue that cropped up a few days earlier. While McCann didn't suggest that he experienced any sort of setback, he didn't come away encouraged that he took any major steps forward either as he aims to put the injury in the rear-view mirror. The Orioles will likely wait and see how McCann feels over the next couple of days before deciding if he's fit to serve in a backup role behind No. 1 backstop Adley Rutschman on Opening Day. If McCann requires a stint on the injured list, however, the Orioles could add Anthony Bemboom to the 26-man roster to work as Rutschman's understudy.