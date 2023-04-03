McCann (oblique) was spotted running the bases Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
McCann remains on the 10-day injured list, but the fact that he traveled with the Orioles to Arlington for its three-game series with the Rangers is a sign that he's tracking toward a brief stint on the shelf. Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com noted Sunday that McCann has already been cleared for full baseball activities, so the catcher may even have a chance at being activated when first eligible Thursday if the Orioles don't think he requires a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand.
More News
-
Orioles' James McCann: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Likely to need IL stint•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Status for Opening Day in question•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Uncertain for Monday•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Experiencing soreness in side•
-
Orioles' James McCann: Settling in with new team•