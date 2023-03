McCann (side) is going through hitting progressions before Sunday's Grapefruit League game, but he is uncertain if he'll play in Monday's finale, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

McCann has been battling soreness in his side and been held out of the lineup for the past few days. The backup backstop being able to participate in hitting drills is a positive step forward, but it's very possible that McCann will need to open the 2023 campaign on the injured list.