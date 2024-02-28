Teheran signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Teheran had a surprising run of success with the Brewers in 2023, maintaining a 4.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 71.2 innings of work. He could provide valuable innings for the Orioles early in the season, as both Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow) have been slowed at the start of spring training.