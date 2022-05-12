The Orioles recalled Bannon from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and will have him start at third base against the Cardinals in his major-league debut, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bannon first reached Triple-A back in 2019 but failed to make the push for a promotion until now. In 84 games at that level in 2021, he hit just .176/.297/.370, but he's improved to .235/.361/.382 in 29 games thus far this season. The 26-year-old lacks a standout carrying tool but could still do enough to matter in deeper leagues if he's able to carve out a role in an Orioles lineup that has plenty of holes.