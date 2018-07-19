Bannon was shipped to Baltimore as part of the Manny Machado trade, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Bannon doesn't have a ton of prospect pedigree, having been selected 250th overall by the Dodgers in 2017, but he's done nothing but perform since becoming a pro. He posted a .336/.425/.591 line with 10 homers in 40 games for short-season Ogden last season and has followed that up with a .296/.402/.559 line and 20 homers in 89 games for High-A Rancho Cucamonga so far this year. He's still a few years away from challenging for a major-league roster spot.