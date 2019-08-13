Bannon was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

One of the players Baltimore received from the Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade last July, Bannon hit .255/.345/.394 (119 wRC+) with eight home runs and eight steals in 110 games at Double-A. At 23 years old, he is age appropriate for Triple-A.

