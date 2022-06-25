site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Returns to minors
Bannon was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Bannon was recalled from Norfolk on Tuesday and will return there without making an appearance for Baltimore. Jonathan Arauz was promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
