Watkins (forearm) threw another bullpen session Tuesday and could be activated from the 15-day injured list within the coming days, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Watkins was first eligible to come off the IL on Tuesday and had already thrown a few bullpen sessions beforehand, but the Orioles wanted to reassess how he felt following one more throwing workout. Prior to landing on the shelf with the bruised right forearm, Watkins had made eight starts for Baltimore and posted a 6.00 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 14:15 K:BB in 30 innings. He likely won't have a spot in the rotation waiting for him once activated, as manager Brandon Hyde already appointed Dean Kremer as the team's fifth starter this week.