Watkins allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one in three relief innings during Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Rays.

Zachary Silver of MLB.com reported earlier Saturday that Watkins would be available as a reliever, and that plan came to fruition after DL Hall lasted just 3.2 innings in his major-league debut. With Hall getting optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk after the contest, Watkins should be able to resume his regular starting role on normal rest next week -- Baltimore doesn't have an off day, so he's lined up to start a makeup game versus the Cubs on Thursday barring any changes to the Orioles' rotation. Watkins has a 4.23 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 72.1 innings across 16 starts.