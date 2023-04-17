Watkins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.
Watkins will head back to Triple-A after he was called up for extra bullpen depth Thursday. With Keegan Akin returning from the paternity list Monday, Watkins was the odd man out on the major-league roster.
