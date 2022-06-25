Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Saturday's start against the White Sox.
Watkins missed a few weeks between late May and early June due to a forearm injury, but he posted a 5.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 7.2 innings over three starts at Norfolk after returning to action. Over his last three major-league starts, the right-hander gave up 12 runs in 7.2 innings.
