Watkins is listed as the Orioles' scheduled starting pitcher for Friday's game in Minnesota, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Unsurprisingly, Watkins will draw a second straight turn through the rotation after he allowed an unearned run while striking out four over five innings in his start over the White Sox last weekend. The right-hander should hold down a starting role for the Orioles until Kyle Bradish (shoulder) is ready to come off the 15-day injured list.