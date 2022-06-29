Watkins is listed as the Orioles' scheduled starting pitcher for Friday's game in Minnesota, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Unsurprisingly, Watkins will draw a second straight turn through the rotation after he allowed an unearned run while striking out four over five innings in his start over the White Sox last weekend. The right-hander should hold down a starting role for the Orioles until Kyle Bradish (shoulder) is ready to come off the 15-day injured list.
