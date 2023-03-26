Watkins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Watkins had a 4.15 ERA and 10:4 K:BB over 13 innings during spring training but was unable to secure a spot at the back end of Baltimore's rotation. The 30-year-old had a 4.70 ERA in 23 outings for the Orioles last season and will be one of the top candidates for a call-up when the club requires spot starters this year.
