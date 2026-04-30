Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Friday that he expects Rogers (illness) to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rogers has the flu and spent the previous couple days at home. He will probably be healthy enough to return before his 15 days are up, but the Orioles elected to play it safe and put the southpaw on the IL. Rogers is eligible for activation May 11, and he could slot back into the rotation that day against the Yankees.