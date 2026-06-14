Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Finding rhythm in June

Rogers (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Although he's still struggling for strikeouts, Rogers is certainly finding a rhythm on the mound recently. The 28-year-old southpaw has recorded fewer than five punchouts in eight consecutive starts, but he does have a 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 17.1 innings covering three outings in June thus far. Rogers will try to further improve on his 5.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB over 66 frames going forward, but he'll have his work cut out with a road outing against the Dodgers on tap for his next appearance.