Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Finishes first half strong

Rogers did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

Rogers turned in another strong outing, with his lone blemish coming on a sixth-inning solo homer by Seiya Suzuki. It was the first home run he had allowed in four starts. After opening the season with a 6.54 ERA through his first 10 outings, the left-hander has been one of baseball's hottest pitchers, posting a 1.73 ERA over his last seven starts. Rogers heads into the All-Star break sporting a 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 69:31 K:BB across 90.1 innings.