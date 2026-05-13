Rogers (2-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles were downed 6-2 by the Yankees, coughing up six runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Activated from the injured list earlier in the day after recovering from a bad bout of the flu, Rogers served up a leadoff homer to Paul Goldschmidt before completely unraveling in the fifth inning, with New York's five-run rally capped by a Trent Grisham three-run blast. Rogers' velocity looked good early, as he topped out at 95.3 mph with his fastball, but it cratered in his final frame, prompting his removal after 73 pitches (46 strikes). It's been a tough 2026 so far for the southpaw, and through seven outings he carries a 5.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 30:13 K:BB through 34.1 innings, and he hasn't won a game since April 1. Rogers will try to regain both his form and his stamina in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Tampa Bay.