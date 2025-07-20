Rogers (3-1) earned the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

It's the third straight quality start for Rogers, who's been instrumental in stabilizing an injury-riddled Baltimore rotation since he was recalled in late May. The southpaw's posted a pristine 1.74 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB through seven starts (41.1 innings) this season. Rogers will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Rockies.