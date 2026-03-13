The Orioles have named Rogers their Opening Day starter.

Rogers will face the Twins and presumably Joe Ryan on March 26. After struggling following his midseason trade to the Orioles from the Marlins in the summer of 2024, Rogers was great across 18 starts last season, posting a 9-3 record, 1.81 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB across 109.2 innings. It will obviously be difficult for Rogers to replicate those numbers, but he's more than earned the nod for Opening Day.