Orioles' Trevor Rogers: No-decision against M's

Rogers didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mariners, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw pounded the strike zone and got lifted after 97 pitches (71 strikes) with two on and two outs in the sixth inning, coming up just short of his fourth quality start of the season and his first since April 7. It's been a tough year so far for Rogers, but June has begun in encouraging fashion as he's allowed four runs in 11.1 innings over two starts (3.18 ERA) with a 6:2 K:BB. He'll look to build on those efforts in his next outing, which is set to come at home this weekend against a Padres squad that sits dead last in the majors in wOBA versus left-handed pitching.