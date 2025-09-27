Rogers (9-3) took the loss in Friday's contest against the Yankees, allowing six runs on three hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.

The Baltimore southpaw's run of brilliance finally came to an end, as he allowed more than two runs for the first time since June 18. Rogers was undone by the long ball, coughing up multiple homers for the first time in 2025. The 27-year-old wraps an utterly fantastic season, pitching to a 1.81 ERA, 2.82 FIP, 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 across 109.2 frames.