Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Pummeled in the Bronx
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rogers (9-3) took the loss in Friday's contest against the Yankees, allowing six runs on three hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.
The Baltimore southpaw's run of brilliance finally came to an end, as he allowed more than two runs for the first time since June 18. Rogers was undone by the long ball, coughing up multiple homers for the first time in 2025. The 27-year-old wraps an utterly fantastic season, pitching to a 1.81 ERA, 2.82 FIP, 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 across 109.2 frames.
More News
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Tosses six scoreless in win•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Good to go for next start•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Pulled with toe injury•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Continues impressive comeback•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Fans nine in win•