Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Stellar in Opening Day win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rogers (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing three hits and four walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Rogers picked up where he left off in 2025, when he posted a sparkling 1.81 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and 103:29 K:BB across 18 starts (109.2 innings). The southpaw needed only 88 pitches to make it through seven scoreless innings Thursday. Rogers will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently slated for next week at home against the Rangers.
More News
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: No signs of rust in spring debut•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Reaches deal with Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Pummeled in the Bronx•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Tosses six scoreless in win•
-
Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Good to go for next start•