Rogers (6-2) earned the win Monday, allowing a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings against the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Rogers shined Monday, keeping Boston scoreless until Jarren Duran's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The southpaw has been outstanding this year, posting a 1.41 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 76.1 innings in 12 starts, with five of those outings lasting seven or more frames. While Rogers doesn't dominate hitters with overpowering velocity or filthy breaking stuff, his strong command and knack for inducing ground balls have fueled his success.