Rogers (5-2) earned the win against the Phillies on Wednesday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Rogers threw 73 of a season-high 104 pitches for strikes and managed to work around consistent traffic on the basepaths to keep the Phillies' offense in check. He's now delivered six straight quality starts, allowing just five earned runs over 40.1 innings during that stretch. It's been a resurgent campaign for the 27-year-old, who boasts a 1.44 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 54:15 K:BB across 62.1 innings (10 starts). He'll look to keep rolling in a home matchup with the Mariners next week.