Orioles' Zach Britton: Could be back in early June

Members of the Orioles organization close to Britton (Achilles) believe the left-hander may be able to return from the 60-day disabled list in early June, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Britton won't be eligible to come off the DL until May 28, so the report merely indicates that he doesn't seem bound to miss much more than the minimum amount of time. The 29-year-old has resumed walking on a treadmill and has done some stationary fielding drills, but a better gauge of Britton's health may not come until he's also able to cover first base upon fielding grounders. Manager Buck Showalter hasn't named a replacement closer while Britton is sidelined for the first two months of the season, but it's generally expected that Brad Brach will lead a committee approach to the ninth inning that also includes Darren O'Day and Mychal Givens.